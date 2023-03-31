A look at what’s new at Comerica Park for Detroit Tigers 2023 season

With Opening Day in Detroit just around the corner, we got a look at what’s new at the ballpark this season. The Tigers have already started the 2023 season on the road, but will return home on April 6 for the home opener vs. the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers held their annual “what’s new” event on Friday, showing off new season features and activities.

The Tigers have already started the 2023 season on the road, but will return home on April 6 for the home opener vs. the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers held their annual “what’s new” event on Friday, showing off new season features and activities.

Some of the new 2023 season features include:

All Tuesday home games at Comerica Park will be “313 Value Games,” with $19 lower-level tickets available, in addition to $3 bottled water and fountain drinks, $1 chips and $3 hot dogs. Chevy Sunday Kids Days are back, and the Meijer Sunday Family Value Deal starts at $79, including four upper-level tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain drinks. The lower-level ticket package starts at $99 for a family of four, including four fountain drinks and four hot dogs.

The Tigers are also partnering with several small businesses in the city of Detroit. Bert’s Marketplace, Breadless, Green Dot Stables, Taqueria El Rey, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village will all have a presence at Comerica Park this season.

Green Dot Stables menu items will be available in the Meijer Market outside Section 143, and Taqueria El Rey’s Mexican fare will be available for purchase in the Miller Lite Market near Section 149. Bert’s Marketplace signature items will be available inside the Brushfire Grill. Breadless, The Lobster Food Truck and Yum Village will have select menu items available for Tigers fans on a rotating basis throughout the season on the Comerica Park concourse.

Fan-favorite events returning to Comerica Park include:

Tigers fans can attend several new special events at Comerica Park throughout the 2023 season. The Tigers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, April 15 against the San Francisco Giants, and Kids Club Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, will be held on Saturday, May 27 vs. the Chicago White Sox. Marvel Super Hero Night, presented by Bally Sports Detroit, will be at Comerica Park on Saturday, August 26 against the Houston Astros.

10th annual Pink Out the Park, presented by McLaren Health Care: Friday, May 12 vs. Seattle Mariners

Star Wars Day : Saturday, May 13 vs. Seattle Mariners

21st annual Negro Leagues Weekend, presented by Comerica Bank: July 21-23 vs. San Diego Padres

18th annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!, presented by Miller Lite: Saturday, August 5 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

New for 2023 – thanks to the commitment of Tigers corporate partners – the first 15,000 fans in attendance for every Saturday home game can receive exciting giveaway items. Fridays will be a “Party in the Park,” featuring fireworks, live music and entertainment. Chevy Sunday Kids Days are also back, when young fans can get player autographs on the concourse, run the bases after the games and enjoy free rides on the Ferris Wheel and the Hi-Chew Carousel.

COMERICA LANDING: THE ULTIMATE SOCIAL SPACE

Open to all fans, the social space in the right field balcony has been rebranded as the “Comerica Landing.” The Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour – available the first hour after gates open for home games – will feature $5 food and beverage items and $9 value meals in the Comerica Landing. The Miller Lite Home Run Happy Hour will begin 90 minutes before first pitch for Friday home games as part of “Party in the Park” Fridays.

ATWATER BREWERY AND TIGERS TEAM UP FOR “D LIGHT” COLLABORATION

Atwater Brewery and the Tigers have introduced a new, refreshing craft beer available at Comerica Park this season. “D Light” is a light-bodied and refreshing craft beer, with only 95 calories, 2.6 carbohydrates per 12 ounces, and 4.1 percent ABV. D Light is best paired with a hot dog in hand. Atwater hosted a release party at its Detroit Tap House on Thursday evening.

NEW WEEKNIGHT HOME GAME TIMES

In response to feedback from stakeholders, including fans, TV rightsholders and baseball operations, start times for weeknight home games this season have changed from 7:10 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Tigers.com/Schedule for a full list of up-to-date game times. Several marquee opponents will visit Comerica Park in 2023, including the Red Sox for Opening Weekend, and later visits from the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and more.

ENHANCED LED LIGHTS & NEW OUTFIELD DIMENSIONS

After garnering feedback from fans, players and front office stakeholders, the Tigers have announced adjustments to the outfield dimensions and upgrades to state-of-the-art LED lighting at Comerica Park.

The Tigers adjusted the outfield dimensions and lowered wall heights in key areas. The centerfield wall was moved in from 422 to 412 feet and lowered from 8.5 to 7 feet. The massive wall in right-centerfield was lowered from 13 to 7 feet. The right field wall was also lowered from 8.5 to 7 feet. The foundation of the entire outfield wall was reconstructed with material and padding to enhance player safety.

In addition, the Tigers installed 472 state-of-the-art LED lights at the ballpark, providing brighter surroundings with less glare and energy usage while allowing for dynamic light shows.