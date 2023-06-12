Detroit Pistons, Motown Records team up for limited-edition retail collection

DETROIT – Detroit’s NBA team has announced a retail collaboration with Motown Records.

The Detroit Pistons unveiled on Monday a seven-piece collection showcasing the rich heritage of music from the Motor City in the late 60s and the overall spirit of basketball.

The limited-edition collection includes a crewneck, a classic bucket hat, two hoodies, and three t-shirts -- which will be available for purchase starting June 17.

“This collaboration perfectly blends the power of Motown with the passion of Detroit Basketball, culminating in a one-of-a-kind retail collection that brings together music and basketball fans alike,” says Vice President of Brand & Marketing Strategy Bilal Saeed.

An event will be held at the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center’s Plum Market in New Center on the same day of the collection’s release. Community members will have the chance to check out the new merch and see an inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Month Award being presented to Detroit rapper Dej Loaf. The rapper has worked with artists such as Big Sean, Future, and Lil Wayne. Some of her most popular tracks are “Me U & Hennessy,” “At The Club,” and “You Belong To Somebody Else.” Click here to listen to her music.

The award honors local artists for their uniqueness and what they can bring to the local music scene and the entertainment industry. The event is set to take place from 6-9 p.m. on June 17.

“As we unveil this collection, we also proudly introduce the inaugural Detroit Pistons Black Music Award. We hope this collaboration offers fans an opportunity to celebrate two cultural staples that make us uniquely Detroit while fostering a deeper appreciation for the artistry, creativity, and social impact of Black musicians.”

You can view the collection when it is available for purchase here.

