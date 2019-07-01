Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at age 27

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, the team announced.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels posted in a Twitter statement. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."

The cause of Skaggs' death has not been disclosed.

The Angels were scheduled to play the Texas Rangers on Monday. The game has been postponed due to the news, Rangers officials announced.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the Rangers tweeted in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

Skaggs would have turned 28 on July 13. He was born in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Skaggs was drafted in the first round by the Angels in 2009 and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks the following year. He made his MLB debut as a 20-year-old in 2012 with the Diamondbacks.

The Angels traded for Skaggs in December 2013 as part of the deal that sent Mark Trumbo to Arizona and Adam Eaton to the Chicago White Sox.

He pitched in 96 games over his seven-year career, striking out 476 batters in 520.2 innings with a 4.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 3.1 WAR.

Monday's game will be made up at a later date, Rangers officials said.

