Meet the Hollywood writer inserting Detroit Lions, Michigan references into TV shows

If you've noticed a random Detroit or Michigan reference in a TV show, there's a decent chance it came from this man.

Metro Detroit native and Hollywood writer Ryan Farley is working very hard to make sure people know just how hard it is to be a Detroit Lions fans. He's doing this by writing mentions of the team's misery into TV shows.

It's not just the Lions, though. Farley has inserted other Michigan references, including Bob Seger.

Farley has written for shows, including Netflix's "Ozark," "Justified," "Cold Case," and "Low Winter Sun," to name a few. Check out his IMDB page here.

Watch Alex Atwell's Uniquely Detroit feature story on Farley in the video player above.

