Michigan family 'divorces' Detroit Lions to spare daughters years of disappointment

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Anybody who has been through a divorce knows how difficult it can be, and one St. Clair Shores family is going through a rough breakup with the Detroit Lions.

Christy and Nathan Carpo said it might be difficult now, but they want a better life for their daughters, Bella and Lola.

The couple didn't come to the decision lightly, but after 28 years of fandom, they said the breakup is not amicable.

"Enough is enough," Christy Carpo said. "Football wasn't fun anymore."

She said the dating phase was lovely.

"Barry Sanders era, all that good stuff -- I got positives," Christy Carpo said.

But the relationship took a turn and became a vicious cycle.

"It's the same old stuff over and over and over again," she said.

The Carpos said the 0-16 season was a low point, but the 2018 campaign has been the breaking point.

Nathan Carpo has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for awhile, so the family is switching allegiances from Honolulu blue to red. The couple said it's best for the children.

"We don't want them to have 28 years of disappointment," Christy Carpo said.

On Monday, she posted on Facebook that she had decided to divorce the Lions and sell all of the family's gear.

"I posted that we're divorcing the Lions and it went crazy," Christy Carpo said.

To the Carpos, it's not about the money. It's about a better quality of life.

"I want my happy back with football," Christy Carpo said.

The couple said the divorce is real. They won't jump back on the bandwagon even if the Lions make a run in a few years.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.