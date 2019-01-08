Michigan Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller drafted by professional team

DETROIT - She was part of the history-making gold medal win over Team Canada and, nearly a year later, Farmington's Megan Keller is already thinking about the 2022 games.

Over the holidays, the Olympic gold medalist and U.S. women's hockey star returned home, where her journey to the Olympics started.

Keller remembers being a little girl, looking up to her female hockey role models.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and to do it and grow the game," she said. "We all love the sport and we want to give the next generation of girls an opportunity."

Keller was a member of a panel at a free hockey clinic at Little Caesars Arena, where she fielded questions from young people from Metro Detroit.

Most of the questions had to do with the team's win over Canada that earned them the Olympic gold. Though it's been nearly a year, Keller said she still can't believe what happened.

"It's been a whirlwind," she said.

Keller, who is back at Boston College and back on the hockey team her senior year, said she's not a superstar.

She returned to Plymouth for winter training camp over Christmas break. While she was there she got the news that she had been drafted by a professional team.

The Buffalo Beauts, of the National Women's Hockey League, drafted Keller third overall.

The U.S. women's national team is taking on Canada in a rematch of that gold medal game but it's a three-game series with the finale taking place at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 17.

Unfortunately, Keller will not be able to attend, due to her commitment to Boston College, but she said it will be a good game.

