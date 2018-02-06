Meet Megan Keller, Olympic hockey player from Michigan

Megan Keller is competing in her first Olympics as a member of the US Women's Hockey team.

Keller, 21, took a leave of absence from the team for Boston College for the 2017-18 season as national team members joined a training program with Team USA ahead of the Winter Olympics.

Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey

Hometown: Farmington, Mich.

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Keller is a defender with the long-time goal to compete in the Olympics. One of her idols is Angela Ruggiero, a member of the women's hockey team that won Olympic gold in 1998, the first women's ice hockey Olympic gold medal ever awarded.

Her brother Ryan Keller played hockey at Detroit Catholic Central High School and Michigan State University.



Keller has won three gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's Championship, and has assisted in the success of the United States' three top finishes. She intends to return to Boston College in the fall to finish her senior year.

