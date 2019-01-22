Miguel Cabrera to pay ex-mistress $20K per month, cover mortgage, vacations, yearly resort passes

DETROIT - Miguel Cabrera was ordered to pay his former mistress $20,000 a month and cover her house mortgage, vacations, yearly resort passes and more, according to documents from an Orange County, Florida, court dated Dec. 11, 2018.

The lawsuit reveals Cabrera had multiple children with Belkis Rodriguez, who sued him in the paternal case.

Cabrera is ordered to pay $20,000 a month in child support. He also owes $89,581 by May 1, 2019.

Cabrera has to pay off Rodriguez's house mortgage by July 1, court documents show.

He was told to provide health, dental, vision and prescription drug coverage for their mutual children and pay all educational and extracurricular fees, including daycare and private school expenses.

The court ordered Cabrera to pay for vacations and birthday parties for the children equal to the amount he spends on the children he has with his wife, according to documents.

He must also provide yearly Walt Disney, Sea World, Universal and Orlando Science Center passes, court records show.

Cabrera was ordered to pay Rodriguez's attorney fees, which added up to $51,306.25, according to records.

A request for Cabrera to pay for the children's college tuition was denied, records show.

Cabrera will have to carry a $5 million life insurance policy until the youngest child ages out, the court ruled.

You can view the full court ruling below.

