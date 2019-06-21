NBA Draft: Pistons take international prospect Doumbouya at No. 15

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have drafted Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 pick of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound Doumbouya played last season in France’s top pro league. He does not turn 19 until December, but he could develop into a contributor for the Pistons at both ends of the floor.

Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. The Pistons did not have a first-round pick last year.

A native of Conakry, Guinea, Doumbouya moved to France when he was a year old. He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.

Sekou Doumbouya is our selection at 15!



Welcome to the squad, Sekou! #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/iPImqqn3o6 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 21, 2019

