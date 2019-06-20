NBA trade rumors: Pistons get Tony Snell, first-round pick from Bucks for Jon Leuer

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 11: Tony Snell #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly traded Jon Leuer to the Milwaukee Bucks for sharp-shooter Tony Snell and the 30th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, of course, on Twitter late Wednesday night:

Pistons are sending Jon Leuer to Bucks. Bucks are sending 30th pick on Thursday in deal too. https://t.co/IkzjIDPhFi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

So the Pistons will be have the 15th and 30th picks in the draft on Thursday. Bucks saved $4M in salary this year, and won’t have Snell’s $12M in salary on books for 2020-21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Pistons now have two picks in the NBA Draft's first round, along with a pick in the second round. In Snell, the Pistons get a much-needed wing shooter.

Snell, 27, has been an off the bench shooter for the Bulls and the Bucks in his six NBA seasons, with a 38 percent (closer to 40 percent in recent years) career three point shooting rate.

The NBA Draft is Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.