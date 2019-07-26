Former Wolverine Trey Burke inks one-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Former University of Michigan star Trey Burke will sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Burke spent the first half of last season with the New York Knicks and spent the latter half with the Dallas Mavericks.
The former Dallas Maverick averaged 10 points, two assists and one rebound.
