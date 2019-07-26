Former Wolverine Trey Burke inks one-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 16: Trey Burke #23 of the New York Knicks looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by…

Former University of Michigan star Trey Burke will sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent guard Trey Burke has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2019

Burke spent the first half of last season with the New York Knicks and spent the latter half with the Dallas Mavericks.

The former Dallas Maverick averaged 10 points, two assists and one rebound.

