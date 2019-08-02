'NBA 2K' League finals announced: T-Wolves Gaming versus 76ers GC

T-Wolves Gaming and 76ers GC will face off in the NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday.
T-Wolves Gaming have been on a season-defining run, winning their last 11 games and defeating opponents by an average of 15 points. They have only lost 1 game since early June.
Their star player is BearDaBeast, who during their 11-game win streak, he’s averaged 18 points and 11 assists, while shooting 65% from the floor. Their starting forward, Feast, was given the Sportsmanship Award for this season as well.
76ers GC’s season has had a different tone. They haven’t had a losing streak this season of more than 2 games and are currently on an 8-game win streak spanning into the regular season. They won the first tournament of the year, The Tipoff powered by AT&T, for the 2nd straight year. Their PG Radiant won the MVP for that tournament and also was named an MVP finalist for Season 2.
