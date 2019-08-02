'NBA 2K' League finals announced: T-Wolves Gaming versus 76ers GC

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 09: A detail photo of the NBA logo on the Adidas warm up if the Portland Trail Blazers as the prepare to face the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on November 9, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

T-Wolves Gaming and 76ers GC will face off in the NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday.

T-Wolves Gaming have been on a season-defining run, winning their last 11 games and defeating opponents by an average of 15 points. They have only lost 1 game since early June.

Their star player is BearDaBeast, who during their 11-game win streak, he’s averaged 18 points and 11 assists, while shooting 65% from the floor. Their starting forward, Feast, was given the Sportsmanship Award for this season as well.

76ers GC’s season has had a different tone. They haven’t had a losing streak this season of more than 2 games and are currently on an 8-game win streak spanning into the regular season. They won the first tournament of the year, The Tipoff powered by AT&T, for the 2nd straight year. Their PG Radiant won the MVP for that tournament and also was named an MVP finalist for Season 2.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.