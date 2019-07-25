'NBA 2K' league set to continue play in playoffs

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Mitchell Franklin (Mooty) poses for a photo with NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue after being drafted #4 in the first round by Kings Guard Gaming during NBA 2K League Draft at Madison Square Garden on…

The 'NBA 2K" league is set to continue their playoffs on Thursday.

The "NBA 2K" league is an esports league where players play "NBA 2K" a popular video game series. The league is comprised of over 100 players for 21 NBA teams.

The Pistons 2K team, Pistons GT, has a bye week for the playoffs.

The schedule is as follows:

Pacers Gaming vs. 76ers GC (tipoff 5 p.m. EST)

Kings Guard Gaming vs. T-Wolves Gaming (tipoff 6 p.m. EST)

76ers GC vs. Pacers Gaming (tipoff 7 p.m. EST)

T-wolves Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming (tipoff 8 p.m. EST)

You can catch all the action on Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

The 2019 #NBA2KLeaguePlayoffs continue tonight as @PacersGaming and @TwolvesGaming get their title hunt UNDERWAY!



Round 1 continues at 5 pm/et with Pacers Gaming taking on @76ersGC👀 pic.twitter.com/88WRWFRioW — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) July 25, 2019

