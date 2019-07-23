NBA: Kings hire former WNBA star Lindsey Harding as assistant coach

PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 16: Lindsey Harding #10 of the Los Angeles Sparks handles the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at US Airways Center on August 16, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian…

The Sacramento Kings have hired former WNBA player Lindsey Harding as an assistant and player development coach on Luke Walton's staff.

Harding played nine years in the WNBA before working as a professional scout and then player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

She becomes the latest woman to serve as a coach in the NBA, joining others like Boston's Kara Lawson, San Antonio's Becky Hammon, Dallas' Jenny Boucek and Cleveland's Lindsay Gottlieb.

The Kings have a history of hiring female coaches, notably Nancy Lieberman and Jenny Boucek.

