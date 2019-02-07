NBA Trade Deadline 2019: Latest trade rumors, news, deals and live updates (2/7/19)

The 2019 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

With Pelicans star Anthony Davis as the biggest name on the block, the NBA trade market could move fast before the Thursday deadline. Rumors of a deal to move Davis to the Lakers were gaining momentum, but are now at a standstill.

Davis remained in place Wednesday, though the run-up to the NBA’s annual trade deadline picked up steam in plenty of other locales around the league — including Dallas, where Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes didn’t play in the fourth quarter of a win over Charlotte because of a trade with Sacramento.

The first big trade of the season was completed last week when the Knicks sent Kristaps Porziņģis to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday, the Clippers traded Tobias Harris to the 76ers and the Pistons traded Reggie Bullock to the Lakers. On Wednesday, Harrison Barnes, Iman Shumpert, Stanley Johnson and Tyler Johnson were among those moved.

Tobias Harris going to Philadelphia from the Los Angeles Clippers as the centerpiece of a six-person, four-draft-pick swap was the first notable deal of Trade Deadline Eve. Later, Chicago agreed to acquire Otto Porter Jr. from Washington for Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis. The Mavs and Kings agreed to swap Barnes for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson, and as the day was winding down the Wizards struck again — this time sending Markieff Morris to New Orleans for Wesley Johnson.

Another deal with tax ramifications was worked out between Miami and Phoenix. The Heat sent Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington to the Suns for Ryan Anderson, helping alleviate the logjam of guards that Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with all season — plus considerably lowering the Heat’s expected luxury tax bill. It’s likely that Ellington will be a buyout candidate, and therefore would be able to pick his own spot to finish the season.

Follow the latest NBA Trade Deadline rumors and news below:

