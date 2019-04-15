Pistons get routed by Bucks in Game 1, 121-86

George Hill #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Langston Galloway #9 of the Detroit Pistons during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 14, 2019 in Milwaukee.…

Any excitement about the Pistons being in the playoffs evaporated right about at the opening tip Sunday in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It was ugly from the start for the underdog Pistons, who were crushed by Bucks, 121-86, in the opener of a first-round series.

The No. 8 seed in the East going up against No. 1 seed Milwaukee, which had the NBA’s best record during the regular season, the Pistons were going to have a tall order regardless in their first playoff appearance since 2016.

But the task got more difficult with leading scorer Blake Griffin being ruled out of Game 1 due to a sore knee that bothered him in the waning days of the regular season, and the Bucks took full advantage of Griffin’s absence.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 20-4 lead in the first 4:19 of the game and led 70-43 at halftime, shooting 53.3 percent from the field (24 of 45), making eight shots from 3-point range and outrebounding the Pistons in the first half, 32-22.

It only got worse for the Pistons in the second half.

With 4:07 left in the third quarter, Pistons center Andre Drummond was ejected from the game after shoving Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground while Antetokounmpo was attempting a putback layup following an offensive rebound.

In street clothes on the bench, Griffin was given a technical foul for arguing with an official while Drummond's foul was being reviewed.

Following free throws, the Bucks took a 97-54 lead.

The Pistons will have a couple days to regroup before Game 2 tips off Wednesday night.

