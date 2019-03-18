NFL Free Agency: Detroit Lions interested in ex-Chiefs running back Spencer Ware

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 9: Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs in the open field during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by…

The Detroit Lions are bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware for a visit this week, according to a report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Monday morning:

Former Chiefs’ RB Spencer Ware is visiting the Detroit Lions today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2019

The Lions are likely looking to add depth to the backfield to go along with Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick.

The Lions started their offseason last week with a flurry of signings, including the market's top egde rusher Trey Flowers and top nickel cornerback Justin Coleman.

