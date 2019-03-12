Busy start to free agency for Detroit Lions: Here's who they're signing

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 02: Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions had one of their busiest off-season days in recent memory on Monday, with the start of Free Agency upon us.

The Lions, who entered Free Agency with plenty of cap space to work with, agreed to terms with four players -- two of which were big investments.

Here's a recap of what the Lions did on Monday: (Note: NFL Free Agency officially starts Wednesday at 4 p.m., so players aren't allowed to sign until then).

The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers to a five-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Flowers has 21 sacks and 164 tackles in 45 games over the last three seasons.

Flowers was drafted in the fourth round -- 101st overall -- by the Patriots in the 2015 draft. He has played 45 games for the Patriots in the last three seasons.

The Detroit Lions are closing in on a deal with former Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman to make him the highest-paid nickel in the NFL, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ian Rapoport said the deal will pay Coleman $26 million over four years.

Coleman played in all 16 games for Seattle the last two seasons, making 97 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions while defending 19 passes.

Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Monday.

The Lions were in need of wide receiver help and Amendola looks to be their fix. He'll join Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay on offense.

Amendola, 33, had 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2018. In his career, he's racked up 485 catches for 4,684 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has a career 9.7 yards per catch average.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly signed former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

James played his first four seasons with the Steelers, making 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine touchdowns.

James, 24, has played his entire career in the state of Pennsylvania, being drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Penn State.

