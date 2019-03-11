Former Patriots, Dolphins WR Danny Amendola signs with Detroit Lions

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Danny Amendola #80 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates their 34 to 33 win over the the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Monday.

ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted the news Monday morning:

Former Dolphins’ WR Danny Amendola plans to sign with Detroit, per source. Amendola is in Detroit now, taking a physical and as long as there are no complications, he will be a Lion, reunited with GM Bob Quinn and HC Matt Patricia. #Lions — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

The Lions confirmed the news Monday morning.

The Lions are in need of wide receiver help and Amendola looks to be their target. He'd join Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay on offense.

Amendola, 33, had 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

NFL Free Agency officially starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The #Lions plan to sign former #Patriots and #Dolphins WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal that includes $4.5M guaranteed base, source said. With incentives, that can bring him to $5.75M. Great addition to the locker room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

