Former Patriots, Dolphins WR Danny Amendola signs with Detroit Lions

By Ken Haddad

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Danny Amendola #80 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates their 34 to 33 win over the the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is signing with the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Monday.

ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted the news Monday morning: 

The Lions are in need of wide receiver help and Amendola looks to be their target. He'd join Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay on offense.

Amendola, 33, had 59 catches for 575 yards and one touchdown in 2018. 

NFL Free Agency officially starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m. 

