NFL Mock Draft: Early look at who Detroit Lions could target in first round

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions are almost on the clock.

Well, we're still months away from the 2019 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean we can't stare at mock draft boards and act like we know what's going to happen.

The Lions have the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and there are a lot of choices. The draft class is loaded with defensive prospects and the Lions could use all of them.

Here's a look at what those wacky mock drafts are saying about your beloved Lions:

NFL.com: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: "This might be a little early for Hockenson, but he fits the physical identity the Lions have been attempting to build."

SB Nation: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: "It seems like this pick should be a defensive end or a cornerback. If the Lions use free agency to address end, taking Williams at No. 8 makes sense. He’s a ballhawk of a cornerback who makes a lot of plays. Darius Slay is an excellent cornerback for Detroit, but the Lions need help in the secondary."

CBS Sports: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: "Gary didn't live up to expectations at Michigan but part of that can be blamed on him playing out of position. Is he an edge rusher? Is he better inside? He was the nation's top recruit coming out of high school and coach Matt Patricia needs a game-changer on his defensive line after a disappointing 2018 campaign."

Bleacher Report: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

