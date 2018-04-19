LIVE: 2018 Detroit Lions NFL regular season schedule release rumor mill

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions passes against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 34-27. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty…

DETROIT - The NFL will release its 2018 regular season schedule on Thursday night. Here's the latest news and rumors on the big reveal.

What you need to know about NFL schedule release:

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Where to watch: NFL Network

The schedule will be announced exclusively on NFL Network during the 2018 NFL Schedule Release Presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday as part of a two-hour long special. The special will be hosted by Scott Hanson and feature NFL Network analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Maurice Jones-Drew.

We already know who the Lions will play in 2018:

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders

Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions

Week 3 -- Aug. 23-26: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions

Follow the latest Detroit Lions NFL schedule release rumors below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.