LIVE: 2018 Detroit Lions NFL regular season schedule release rumor mill

DETROIT - The NFL will release its 2018 regular season schedule on Thursday night. Here's the latest news and rumors on the big reveal.
What you need to know about NFL schedule release:
When: Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 8 p.m.
Where to watch: NFL Network
The schedule will be announced exclusively on NFL Network during the 2018 NFL Schedule Release Presented by Verizon at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday as part of a two-hour long special. The special will be hosted by Scott Hanson and feature NFL Network analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner and Maurice Jones-Drew.
We already know who the Lions will play in 2018:
- Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks
- Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers
Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:
- Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders
- Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions
- Week 3 -- Aug. 23-26: Lions vs. Buccaneers
- Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions
Follow the latest Detroit Lions NFL schedule release rumors below:
