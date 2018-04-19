Report: Detroit Lions to open season against New York Jets on Monday Night Football

DETROIT - The NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, but some leaks are starting to pop up on the internet!
The New York Post is reporting that the Detroit Lions and New York Jets will open the season on Monday Night Football this year, on Sept. 10. The game would be at Ford Field.
More Headlines
The full NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night on NFL Network.
We already know who the Lions will play in 2018:
- Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks
- Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers
Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:
- Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders
- Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions
- Week 3 -- Aug. 23-26: Lions vs. Buccaneers
- Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions
LIVE: 2018 Detroit Lions NFL regular season schedule release rumor mill
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.