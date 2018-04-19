Report: Detroit Lions to open season against New York Jets on Monday Night Football

Matthew Stafford throws the ball during the Nov. 12, 2017 game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit. (Rick Osentoski/AP)

DETROIT - The NFL schedule hasn't been released yet, but some leaks are starting to pop up on the internet!

The New York Post is reporting that the Detroit Lions and New York Jets will open the season on Monday Night Football this year, on Sept. 10. The game would be at Ford Field.

The full NFL schedule will be revealed on Thursday night on NFL Network.

We already know who the Lions will play in 2018:

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

Here's the 2018 Lions preseason schedule:

Week 1 -- Aug. 9-13: Lions vs. Raiders

Week 2 -- Aug. 16-20: Giants vs. Lions

Week 3 -- Aug. 23-26: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Week 4 -- Aug. 30-31: Browns vs. Lions

