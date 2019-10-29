NFL Trade Deadline 2019: Detroit Lions trade rumor mill (Oct. 29)

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 18: Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a win over the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on November 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Carolina 20-19. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Will the Detroit Lions make a trade ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline today?

The Lions have been in the middle of multiple rumors as the Oct. 29 NFL Trade Deadline approaches. The team already traded away safety Quandre Diggs to Seattle last week.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported teams were calling the Lions about cornerback Darius Slay:

Here's another name that bears watching as Tuesday's trade deadline approaches: Lions' CB Darius Slay, per league sources. Lions have gotten calls about Slay, though it would take a lot to pry him out of Detroit. But if there's a CB-needy team out there, Slay will draw interest. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

On Monday night, Albert Breer reported the Lions are making Slay available:

"I'm told that the Lions are making Slay available on the market. Doesn't mean they move him, but it does mean they're open to it. Slay is under contract through next year and his 2020 financials (a total of $10.5 million) are very reasonable."

Yahoo's Charles Robinson reported Sunday that the Lions were aggressively scouring the running back market following Kerryon Johnson's injury, with Dolphins' Kenyan Drake mentioned as a possible target.

I've been told the #Lions have been aggressively scouring the running back market for trade availability over the last week. Now #Dolphins' Kenyan Drake appears to be headed out of Miami. Relationships make deals and Flores/Patricia/Quinn certainly have one from New England days. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 27, 2019

UPDATE: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Follow the latest Detroit Lions trade rumors below:

