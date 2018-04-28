NHL Draft Lottery 2018: Here's where the Red Wings pick

The Detroit Red Wings finished the 2017-18 season with the 5th-worst record in the NHL.

That gives them an 8.5 percent chance at landing the 1st overall pick in Saturday's NHL Draft Lottery.

Here are the 1st pick odds for all of the teams in the lottery:

Buffalo Sabres 18.5% Ottawa Senators 13.5% Arizona Coyotes 11.5% Montreal Canadiens 9.5% Detroit Red Wings 8.5% Vancouver Canucks 7.5% Chicago Blackhawks 6.5% New York Rangers 6.0% Edmonton Oilers 5.0% New York Islanders 3.5% Carolina Hurricanes 3.0% New York Islanders 2.5%* Dallas Stars 2.0% St. Louis Blues 1.5% Florida Panthers 1.0%

*The Islanders received this pick from the Calgary Flames.

These odds are for the first draw only and will change accordingly for each following draw.

The 12 clubs not selected in the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned 2018 NHL Draft selections 4 through 15, in inverse order of regular-season points.

That means the Red Wings are guaranteed a top-10 pick. They also own a 34.5 percent chance of landing the 6th overall pick.

The lottery is Saturday night.

Here are Detroit's full 2018 NHL Draft picks positions:

Round 1: 5th overall (subject to change based on lottery)

Round 1: 29th overall

Round 2: 33rd overall

Round 2: 36th overall

Round 3: 67th overall

Round 3: 81st overall

Round 3: 84th overall

Round 4: 98th overall

Round 6: 159th overall

Round 6: 160th overall

Round 7: 191st overall

That's right: The Red Wings have a whopping 11 picks in the 2018 draft. Seven of those picks are in the 3rd round or higher. The Red Wings received one of those 1st-round picks in the Tomas Tatar trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

More Red Wings draft pick acquisitions

The Red Wings also traded Brendan Smith to the New York Rangers last year in exchange for one of the 2nd-round picks.

Detroit traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for two conditional picks, one of which became a 3rd round pick in 2018 after Mrazek won five games and the Flyers made the playoffs.

The Red Wings also received a 3rd round pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins when they traded Riley Sheahan away.

Finally, Detroit got that 6th-round pick when they traded Steve Ott to the Montreal Canadiens in 2017.

Top NHL prospects available

DraftSite.com offers NHL mock drafts. Right now the site lists these 10 players in the top 10 for the 2018 draft:

Rasmus Dahlin (D-Sweden) Andrei Svechnikov (RW-Russia) Filip Zadina (LW-Czech Republic) Brady Tkachuk (LW-USA) Oliver Wahlstrom (LW-USA) Evan Bouchard (D-Canada) Adam Boqvist (D-Sweden) Quinton Hughes (D-USA) Ty Smith (D-Canada) Noah Dobson (D-Canada)

That's a lot of high-ranked defenseman up for grabs including top-pick Rasmus Dahlin. Elite Hockey Prospects describes Dahlin as follows:

"Dahlin is a smart two-way defenseman who can play in any situation. He is a terrific skater and stick handler who can rush the puck, or join the attack in a hurry. Impressive agility makes him a good one-on-one defender. He has fine passing ability, and altough not a big-time bomber, he has an accurate shot from the point. Not one to shy away from the physical game, Dahlin is an accomplished open-ice hitter."

Red Wings draft outcomes in 2017

The Red Wings selected 11 players in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Detroit drafted five defenseman, four centers, a right wing and a goalie.

Here they are:

Round 1, 9th overall: Michael Rasmussen (Center)

Round 2, 38th overall: Gustav Lindstrom (Defense)

Round 3, 71st overall: Kasper Kotkansalo (Defense)

Round 3, 79st overall: Lane Zablocki (Right Wing)

Round 3, 83rd overall: Zachary Gallant (Center)

Round 3, 88th overall: Keith Petruzelli (Goalie)

Round 4, 100th overall: Malte Setkov (Defense)

Round 5, 131st overall: Cole Fraser (Defense)

Round 6, 162nd overall: Jack Adams (Center)

Round 6, 164th overall: Reilly Webb (Defense)

Round 7, 193rd overall: Brady Gilmour (Center)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.