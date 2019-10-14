Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings senior vice president Jim Devellano underwent successful surgery Monday to remove a noncancerous brain tumor.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Vittorio Morreale. Devellano is currently resting comfortably in his hospital room. He is expected to have a full and speedy recovery.

Devellano, 76, is currently in his 38th season with the Red Wings and his 53rd season overall in the National Hockey League.

His tenure with the Red Wings makes him the longest-serving hockey employee in team history. He is a seven-time Stanley Cup champion (three with the New York Islanders and four with Detroit).

Devellano reached the pinnacle of his profession when he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the Builder Category on Nov. 8, 2010.



