Red Wings sign coach Jeff Blashill to 2-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have signed head coach Jeff Blashill to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Blashill first became the Red Wings head coach in 2015. In nearly four seasons under Blashill's coaching, the Red Wings have missed the playoffs three times with an overall record of 135-143-47.

The 45-year-old coach began working with the Red Wings as an assistant coach with Mike Babcock in 2011. He then took the head coaching job with the team's AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Griffins won the AHL championship in Blashill's first year as head coach in 2012-13.

Terms of the new two-year contract with Detroit have not been disclosed.

The Red Wings will not make the playoffs this season as they are in the middle of a rebuild. The team is toward the bottom of the league and likely will take a top four spot in the draft lottery this summer.

General Manager Ken Holland has been telling fans to be patient as they transition the team.

"Right now we're going through a rebuild. There's energy in the building. I talk to lots of people that are in the building on a game-to-game basis, and even though we're a long way from a playoff spot you can feel the energy and support of the fans on a night-to-night basis," Holland said in a "message to the fans" released by the Red Wings earlier this year.

