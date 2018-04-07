Red Wings sign GM Ken Holland to a 2-year contract extension

DETROIT- - Detroit Red Wings Governor Chris Illitch on Saturday announced that executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland has received a two-year contract extension.

Holland has been the Red Wings general manager since 1997 and has presided over three teams that have won Stanley Cups in his tenure (1998, 2002, 2008), but has taken criticism in recent years from fans and observers not happy with the direction of the franchise.

The Red Wings failed to qualify for the postseason this year for a second straight season after qualifying the previous 25 years in a row.

The 62-year-old Holland will have a great chance to aid in the rebuilding efforts of the franchise and get fans back on his side in June's NHL draft, given the Red Wings have two picks in each of the first, second and third rounds.

Terms of the extension were not immediately known.

The announcement was made before Saturday night's regular-season finale against the New York Islanders.

#RedWings Governor Christopher Ilitch announces that executive vice president and general manager Ken Holland has been signed to a two-year contract extension. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.