Report: Ken Holland officially hired as Edmonton Oilers GM

DETROIT - Ken Holland is officially taking the general manager position with the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

The longtime Detroit Red Wings GM was reportedly offered $25 million over five years to take control of Edmonton's full hockey operations.

Holland, 63, has been Red Wings general manager since 1997 and has been part of the franchise since the early 1980s, first as a player and then as a scout. Under his tenure as GM, Detroit won three Stanley Cups and missed the playoffs just three times -- these past three years.

Steve Yzerman was named Detroit's newest GM on April 19 and Holland was promoted to a senior executive position with the Red Wings. However, the lure of running a team with Connor McDavid as its centerpiece building block apparently was too much for him to pass up on.

"I feel very, very fortunate that, 22 years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch and my mentor, Jim Devellano, had the confidence in me to hire me as the Red Wings general manager," Holland said when Yzerman was introduced as his replacement. "It has been a privilege and an honor to be the general manager of the Detroit Red Wings."

Leading the Oilers back to glory will be his toughest challenge yet. Holland has the responsibility of building a team around McDavid that can make the playoffs and win within the next few seasons.

As we sign off for the night, Ken Holland’s decision on EDM’s substantial offer to be GM is expected in the next day or so. If he does join the Oilers, it is believed Dave Tippett will be in the coaching mix. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 5, 2019

