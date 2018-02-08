Mike Tirico takes over as new face of NBC's Olympic coverage

DETROIT - We're just a couple of days away from the opening ceremony and the Parade of Nations as the world prepares to watch the Winter Olympics.

But there's something different about this year's Olympics. Fans of the games are used to seeing Bob Costas, who had acted as NBC's primetime host for the last 11 games, but now that job belongs to Mike Tirico.

He's the new face of NBC's Olympics coverage and one of the better people you can meet. Tirico knows that he'll be on display for the entire world to see.

Tirico is 51 years old and made his mark with ESPN. He said you can't replace someone like Costas.

He was born in Queens, New York, but now lives in Ann Arbor. He's also a big fan of Local 4.

The Olympics will hopefully come off without a hitch, but the Korean Peninsula has had issues with the United States over the past year, specifically North Korea. Tirico said current events are one of his loves.

There will be many events across 18 days in Pyeongchang. Primetime coverage begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Figure skating and skiing will highlight the night's action.

