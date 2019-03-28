Pistons to host 3-on-3 tournament at Little Caesars Arena: How to sign up

DETROIT - It's time to assemble your best basketball playing friends.
The Detroit Pistons announced a new 3-on-3 tournament even, open to kids, teens and adults, this summer at Little Caesars Arena.
The first-ever 2019 Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament will take place Saturday, July 13th, 9 a.m. 6 p.m.
Registrations
Each team will play three games followed by a single-elimination tournament. All teams are guaranteed at least four (4) scheduled games. Each team is allowed up to five (5) players. With your registration, you’ll also receive a T-shirt and a sling bag. (More here)
Location
All games will be played at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, 48201
Prizes
Each winning team will receive one ticket per player to a Detroit Pistons 2019/2020 home game. The Top Gun men’s division will also receive a free tryout with the Detroit Pistons G League Affilate, The Grand Rapids Drive. Each player on first and second place teams will receive a plaque.
Registration Deadline
Monday July 9, 2019. Registration closes @11:59PM
QUESTIONS?
Please direct any questions regarding this registration to:
danc@grandsportsmgmt.com
888-831-2480
Divisions & Pricing
Age as of August 31st, 2019
|
Male Age Divisions
|
Cost Per Team
|
Female Age Divisions
|
Cost Per Team
|
Boys 10U Recreation
|
$105
|
Girls 10U Recreation
|
$105
|
Boys 10U Competitive
|
$105
|
Girls 10U Competitive
|
$105
|
Boys 12U Recreation
|
$105
|
Girls 12U Recreation
|
$105
|
Boys 12U Competitive
|
$105
|
Girls 12U Competitive
|
$105
|
Boys 14U Recreation
|
$125
|
Girls 14U Recreation
|
$125
|
Boys 14U Competitive
|
$125
|
Girls 14U Competitive
|
$125
|
Boys 16U Recreation**
|
$125
|
Girls 16U Recreation**
|
$125
|
High School
Jr. Varsity**
|
$125
|
High School
Jr. Varsity**
|
$125
|
Boys 18U Recreation ***
|
$125
|
Girls 18U
Recreation ***
|
$125
|
High School Varsity ***
|
$125
|
High School Varsity ***
|
$125
|
Men's 18+ Recreation
|
$145
|
Women's 18+ Recreation
|
$145
|
Men's 18+ Competitive
|
$145
|
Women's 18+ Competitive
|
$145
|
Men's 31+ Recreation
|
$145
|
Women's 31+ Recreation
|
$145
|
Men's 31+ Competitive
|
$145
|
Women's 31+ Competitive
|
$145
|
Men's 6ft and under Recreation
|
$145
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Men's 6ft and under Competitive
|
$145
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Men's Top Gun
|
$165
|
Women's Top Gun
|
$165
|
Men's Corporate*
|
*Call 248-377-8741 for details
|
Women's Corporate*
|
*Call 248-377-8741 for details
|Wheelchair
|$145
|For More Information
|Call 248-377-8741
|
Special Needs
18+ Competitive
|$55
|For More Information
|Call 248-377-8741
|
Special Needs
18+ Recreation
|$55
|For More Information
|Call 248-377-8741
