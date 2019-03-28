Sports

Pistons to host 3-on-3 tournament at Little Caesars Arena: How to sign up

By Ken Haddad

Little Caesars Arena sign. (WDIV)

DETROIT - It's time to assemble your best basketball playing friends.

The Detroit Pistons announced a new 3-on-3 tournament even, open to kids, teens and adults, this summer at Little Caesars Arena.

The first-ever 2019 Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament will take place Saturday, July 13th, 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

Registrations

Each team will play three games followed by a single-elimination tournament. All teams are guaranteed at least four (4) scheduled games. Each team is allowed up to five (5) players. With your registration, you’ll also receive a T-shirt and a sling bag. (More here)

Location

All games will be played at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, 48201

Prizes

Each winning team will receive one ticket per player to a Detroit Pistons 2019/2020 home game. The Top Gun men’s division will also receive a free tryout with the Detroit Pistons G League Affilate, The Grand Rapids Drive.  Each player on first and second place teams will receive a plaque.

Registration Deadline

Monday July 9, 2019. Registration closes @11:59PM

QUESTIONS?

Please direct any questions regarding this registration to:

danc@grandsportsmgmt.com

888-831-2480

Divisions & Pricing

Age as of August 31st, 2019

 Male Age Divisions

Cost Per Team

Female Age Divisions

Cost Per Team

Boys 10U Recreation

$105

Girls 10U Recreation

$105

Boys 10U Competitive

$105

Girls 10U Competitive

$105

Boys 12U Recreation

$105

Girls 12U Recreation

$105

Boys 12U Competitive

$105

Girls 12U Competitive

$105

Boys 14U Recreation

$125

Girls 14U Recreation

$125

Boys 14U Competitive

$125

Girls 14U Competitive

$125

Boys 16U Recreation**

$125

Girls 16U Recreation**

$125

High School

Jr. Varsity**

$125

High School

Jr. Varsity**

$125

Boys 18U Recreation ***

$125

Girls 18U

Recreation ***

$125

High School Varsity ***

$125

High School Varsity ***

$125

Men's 18+ Recreation

$145

Women's 18+ Recreation

$145

Men's 18+ Competitive

$145

Women's 18+ Competitive

$145

Men's 31+ Recreation

$145

Women's 31+ Recreation

$145

Men's 31+ Competitive

$145

Women's 31+ Competitive

$145

Men's 6ft and under Recreation

$145

N/A

N/A

Men's 6ft and under Competitive

$145

N/A

N/A

Men's Top Gun

$165

Women's Top Gun

$165

Men's Corporate*

  *Call 248-377-8741 for details

Women's Corporate*

  *Call  248-377-8741  for details

Wheelchair $145 For More Information Call 248-377-8741

Special Needs

18+ Competitive

$55 For More Information Call 248-377-8741

Special Needs

18+ Recreation

$55 For More Information Call 248-377-8741

