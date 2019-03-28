Pistons to host 3-on-3 tournament at Little Caesars Arena: How to sign up

DETROIT - It's time to assemble your best basketball playing friends.

The Detroit Pistons announced a new 3-on-3 tournament even, open to kids, teens and adults, this summer at Little Caesars Arena.

The first-ever 2019 Detroit Pistons 3-on-3 Tournament will take place Saturday, July 13th, 9 a.m. 6 p.m.

Registrations

Each team will play three games followed by a single-elimination tournament. All teams are guaranteed at least four (4) scheduled games. Each team is allowed up to five (5) players. With your registration, you’ll also receive a T-shirt and a sling bag. (More here)

Location

All games will be played at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, 48201

Prizes

Each winning team will receive one ticket per player to a Detroit Pistons 2019/2020 home game. The Top Gun men’s division will also receive a free tryout with the Detroit Pistons G League Affilate, The Grand Rapids Drive. Each player on first and second place teams will receive a plaque.

Registration Deadline

Monday July 9, 2019. Registration closes @11:59PM

QUESTIONS?

Please direct any questions regarding this registration to:

danc@grandsportsmgmt.com

888-831-2480

Divisions & Pricing

Age as of August 31st, 2019

Male Age Divisions Cost Per Team Female Age Divisions Cost Per Team Boys 10U Recreation $105 Girls 10U Recreation $105 Boys 10U Competitive $105 Girls 10U Competitive $105 Boys 12U Recreation $105 Girls 12U Recreation $105 Boys 12U Competitive $105 Girls 12U Competitive $105 Boys 14U Recreation $125 Girls 14U Recreation $125 Boys 14U Competitive $125 Girls 14U Competitive $125 Boys 16U Recreation** $125 Girls 16U Recreation** $125 High School Jr. Varsity** $125 High School Jr. Varsity** $125 Boys 18U Recreation *** $125 Girls 18U Recreation *** $125 High School Varsity *** $125 High School Varsity *** $125 Men's 18+ Recreation $145 Women's 18+ Recreation $145 Men's 18+ Competitive $145 Women's 18+ Competitive $145 Men's 31+ Recreation $145 Women's 31+ Recreation $145 Men's 31+ Competitive $145 Women's 31+ Competitive $145 Men's 6ft and under Recreation $145 N/A N/A Men's 6ft and under Competitive $145 N/A N/A Men's Top Gun $165 Women's Top Gun $165 Men's Corporate* *Call 248-377-8741 for details Women's Corporate* *Call 248-377-8741 for details Wheelchair $145 For More Information Call 248-377-8741 Special Needs 18+ Competitive $55 For More Information Call 248-377-8741 Special Needs 18+ Recreation $55 For More Information Call 248-377-8741

