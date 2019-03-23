Red Wings 'Russian Five' documentary goes to big screen

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Emagine Theaters rolled out the red carpet Friday night for "The Russian Five," a documentary by Joshua Riehl, co-produced by Jenny Feterovich.

RELATED: Red Wings 'Russian Five' documentary hits theaters: Where to see it in Michigan

It took seven years to get this film to the big screen, in part because the crew had to travel to Moscow and then convince the players to talk to them.

The result is part thriller, part love letter to hockey and a retelling of one of the franchise’s golden eras and the players who left the USSR for a chance in Detroit.

The red carpet premiere benefited the Vladimir Konstantinov medical trust. In many ways this movie is his.

While all the players -- Sergei Fedorov, Igor Larionov, Slava Fetisov, Vyacheslav Kozlov and Konstantinov -- are profiled, it’s Konstantinov who is the emotional crescendo of the film.

"The Russian Five" is currently playing at Emagine Theaters. A portion of the proceeds of the film will go to a medical trust for Konstantinov.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.