Red Wings select D Moritz Seider at 6th overall in 2019 NHL draft

Moritz Seider of Germany on May 07, 2019 in Mannheim, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have selected German defenseman Moritz Seider at 6th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

It's a suprising pick for new Detroit GM Steve Yzerman. Seider was not expected to go this high in the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pound 18-year-old defenseman has a righthanded shot. He has been playing for Adler Mannheim of the German professional league.

The first round of the draft is underway Friday night. Rounds 2-7 will resume Saturday at 1 p.m.

Center Jack Hughes, of the U.S. National Development Program in Plymouth, was selected 1st overall by the Vancouver Canucks. Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko was taken 2nd by the New York Rangers.

Follow live updates here:

