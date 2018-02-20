Red Wings trade Petr Mrazek to Flyers for conditional draft picks

Goalie Petr Mrazek of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Edmonton Oilers on March 4, 2017 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have traded goalie Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a pair of conditional draft picks.

The Red Wings received a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings have traded G Petr Mrazek to the Philadelphia Flyers for a conditional 4th round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional 3rd round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. pic.twitter.com/nTR27IOfLM — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 20, 2018

Mrazek, 26, is in the second year of a two-year contract with Detroit which carries a $4 million cap hit. He'll be a restricted free agent in July. He was drafted 141st overall by the Red Wings back in 2010.

Over the course of the past four seasons Mrazek's role with Detroit flexed between backup and starter, and to splitting time with veteran goalie Jimmy Howard.

It has long been rumored that Detroit would be looking to dump one of their netminders. Mrazek was the easier sell. He has a record of 8-7 this season with a .910 SV% and 2.89 GAA.

As the Red Wings would need a stunning miracle to make the playoffs this spring, selling assets before the Feb. 26 trade deadline has looked like a sure thing.

RELATED: Mike Green going back to Capitals? Ovechkin thinks it would be nice

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.