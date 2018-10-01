Red Wings trim roster as preseason ends; Zadina sent to AHL, Jokinen released

Filip Zadina #11 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during a pre season game at Little Caesars Arena on September 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings finished the preseason with an impressive 7-1-0 record.

The Red Wings played their final two preseason games this past weekend against the Toronto Maple Leafs. A stacked Leafs lineup prevailed, 6-2, on Friday night, but Detroit bounced back with a 5-1 win Saturday night against Toronto's young prospects.

The Red Wings will open the 2018-19 season on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Here are some of the roster moves the organization has made ahead of this first week:

Players sent to Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL):

Filip Zadina, LW

Dominic Turgeon, C

Vili Saarijarvi, D

Harri Sateri, G (cleared waivers)

Givani Smith, RW

David Pope, LW

Jake Chelios, D (cleared waivers)

Patrik Rybar, G

Wade Megan, C (cleared waivers)

Axel Holmstrom, C

Chris Terry, LW (cleared waivers)

Players sent to Toledo Walleye (ECHL):

Kaden Fulcher, G

Dylan Sadowy, LW

Players on waivers (as of Monday, Oct. 1):

Matt Puempel, LW

Dylan McIlrath, D

Luke Witkowski, RW

Puempel, McIlrath and Witkowski all likely clear waivers and end up in Grand Rapids.

Jussi Jokinen (C), 35, was on a professional tryout (PTO) with Detroit and has been released. He's been playing in the NHL since 2005. Red Wings fans pushing for the full-on youth movement can breath a little easier now. This won't be a David Booth situation, who made the team last year on a PTO and played in 28 games.

McIsaac signs three-year deal

Meanwhile, defenseman Jared McIsaac signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit. McIsaac, 18, was drafted 36th overall by the Red Wings this summer. He'll head back to the QMJHL's Halifax Moosehead, where he was teammates with Zadina this past season.

Young defenseman remain with team

With Mike Green, Jonathan Ericsson, Niklas Kronwall and Trevor Daley all doubtful for the start of the season due to injuries, the Red Wings have kept an army of young defensemen at the team's disposal including:

Dennis Cholowski

Filip Hronek

Vili Saarijarvi

Libor Sulak

Joe Hicketts

It's anyone's guess who gets the go on Thursday. Coach Jeff Blashill has his pick.

As of Monday morning, Detroit had a 31-man roster with 17 forwards, 12 defenseman and two goalies. The Red Wings must submit a 23-man roster to the league by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Projected opening night lineup:

Forward Line 1 Tyler Bertuzzi Dylan Larkin Anthony Mantha Forward Line 2 Thomas Vanek Andreas Athanasiou Michael Rasmussen* Forward Line 3 Gustav Nyquist Frans Nielsen Evgeny Svechnikov* Forward Line 4 Darren Helm Luke Glendening Justin Abdelkader

* Rasmussen beat out Zadina for this spot, for now. Forward Martin Frk is still in the mix.

* Svechnikov may not be good to go for the opener after suffering an apparent leg injury Saturday night.

Defensive Pairing 1 Dan DeKeyser Trevor Daley* Defensive Pairing 2 Dennis Cholowski Jonathan Ericsson* Defensive Pairing 3 Niklas Kronwall* Nick Jensen

*As stated, Daley, Ericsson and Kronwall all are battling injuries along with Green (virus). Hronek, Saarijarvi, Sulak, Hicketts ... ? We shall see.

The goalies

Expect goalie Jimmy Howard to be in net Thursday night. By the way, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski took on the challenge of ranking all of the goalie tandems in the NHL ahead of this new season, and he put Howard and Jonathan Bernie near the bottom of the list at No. 27:

"Jimmy Howard is still in Detroit. That's rather inexplicable, given the expansion draft and the goalie merry-go-round in the NHL, and the general diminishing returns of the aging netminder. But he started 60 games last season with a .916 even-strength save percentage, which is about what you can expect in his walk year. New to Detroit is Jonathan Bernier, who had a bit of a career renaissance in the past two seasons as a backup with Anaheim and Colorado. He'll help solidify the position."

I really think this is a harsh one for Howard and Bernier. If they're both healthy they should fall somewhere in the middle of Wyshynski's rankings. It's worth mentioning he ranked Carolina's goalie tandem of Scott Darling and Petr Mrazek dead last.

Around the league

This hockey newsletter is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

