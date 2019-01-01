Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter won't return in 2019

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter of the Detroit Lions watches his team against the Green Bay Packers during first half action at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Jim Bob Cooter will not return to the Detroit Lions as offensive coordinator in 2019.

The team announced Cooter would not be retained for next season, as his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

The #Lions have elected to not renew Offensive Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s contract with the team. pic.twitter.com/wnoKUuOian — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2019

Cooter had been the offensive coordinator since 2015, previously serving as an offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos.

Cooter's tenure saw many ups and downs. While he's been credited with helping quarterback Matthew Stafford, his play calling has drawn criticism from players and fans.

While Cooter's job is done in Detroit, he's expected to be a top offensive target for other NFL teams.

If the Miami Dolphins fire head coach Adam Gase, look for him to be the Lions top target to replace Cooter.

The Lions finished the season on Sunday with a blowout win over the Green Bay Packers, finishing with a 6-10 record.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.