Report: Detroit Pistons trade Stanley Johnson to Bucks for Thon Maker

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly trading forward Stanley Johnson to the Milwaukee Bucks for Thon Maker, ESPN reports.

The Pistons also reportedly traded Reggie Bullock to the Lakers last night for Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2021 second round draft pick.

Johnson, 22, was a first round pick for Detroit back in 2015. In 276 games with the Pistons, he averaged 7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

This season, Johnson had been playing with the second unit. He was set to become a free agent after this season.

Deal is agreed in principle, per source. https://t.co/89WlGXf5qh — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Maker, 21, was a first round pick for the Bucks back in 2016. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 166 games.

Detroit went from a team that was $482K below the tax to currently $2.6M with the acquisition of Svi Mykhailiuk and now Thon Maker, ESPN reports.

Maker-for-Johnson is an ideal change-of-scenery deal for two young former lottery picks. Johnson can work to find a role on a contending team, and Maker will get an opportunity for playing time with Dwane Casey. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

