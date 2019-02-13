Report: Ex-Detroit Tigers broadcaster Mario Impemba joins Red Sox TV team

Former Detroit Tigers play-by-play commentator Mario Impemba has landed a new job with the Boston Red Sox, according to reports.

The Boston Globe reported Tuesday that Impemba, who was fired last year, along with analyst Rod Allen after an altercation in the broadcast booth, will join the Red Sox broadcast team.

Impemba will join Joe Castiglione, who is entering his 37th season with the Red Sox. The Globe reports the announcement is expected this week. Former Detroit Tigers GM Dave Dombrowski now runs the Red Sox.

Impemba joined Fox Sports Detroit as the Tigers' play-by-play announcer in 2002 and spent 16 years in the booth, mostly working with Allen.

On Sept. 4, after the Tigers' game against the White Sox in Chicago, the two reportedly got into a physical altercation. Sources told Local 4 that Allen assaulted Impemba from behind and choked him after an argument.

It was announced in October that Impemba and Allen wouldn't return to the Tigers broadcast booth in 2019, ending their 16-year tenure.

