Sources: Mario Impemba, Rod Allen won't return to Tigers broadcast booth in 2019

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers will have a new look in the TV broadcast booth for the 2019 season.

Local 4 sources are reporting both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen will not return to call games for Fox Sports Detroit.

Both were suspended for the last month of the season after a reported physical altercation took place in the broadcast booth when the Tigers were in Chicago on Sept. 4.

Longtime Detroit media personality Matt Shepard and former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson were paired together to call the games on Fox Sports Detroit during Impemba's and Allen's absence.

Impemba has been the play-by-play voice of the Tigers since 2002 and Allen has done color commentary since 2003.

Neither has spoke publicly about the incident or to the media.

Fox Sports Detroit and the Tigers have not commented on the departure of Impemba and Allen.

No word on who may replace the pair in the broadcast booth next season.

