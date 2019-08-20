Report: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Octavio Dotel arrested in Dominican Republic drug sting

Octavio Dotel #20 of the Detroit Tigers reatcs after striking out Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning during Game Four of the Major League Baseball World Series at Comerica Park on October 28, 2012 in Detroit,…

DETROIT - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Octavio Dotel was arrested in the Dominican Republic as part of an operation by authorities to battle a drug trafficking and money laundering network, according to Diario Libre.

Dotel was reportedly arrested along with fellow former major leaguer Luis Castillo in connection with the "largest operation against organized crime" in the Dominican Republic, the attorney general said.

Details of allegations involving Dotel have not been revealed.

Dotel was best known for being a journeyman in his 15-year MLB career, spending time with 13 different teams, which was a record at the time.

He played his final team seasons with the Tigers in 2012 and 2013 before retiring. He also played for the Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

In 2012, when the Tigers last played in the World Series, Dotel made 57 relief appearances, posting a 3.57 ERA, 2.30 FIP and 1.07 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 58 innings.

He allowed seven runs on 10 hits and four walks in 7.2 innings across six games in 2013. In his last appearance, on April 19, 2013, Dotel allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in a loss to the Los Angeles Angeles.

Castillo spent 15 years in MLB with the Florida Marlins, New York Mets and Minnesota Twins. He racked up 1,889 hits and posted a .719 OPS in his career.

