Report: Nyquist, Jensen drawing trade interest, Red Wings could still sign both

Gustav Nyquist of the Detroit Red Wings looks on during an NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Air Canada Centre on March 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Gustav Nyquist is considered an option by numerous NHL teams looking to add forward depth at the trade deadline, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun and his colleague Bob McKenzie spoke about the Detroit Red Wings forward during their "Insider Trading" show on Wednesday. Nyquist, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer as his 4-year contract with the Red Wings ends. He is on pace to post career-high numbers this year with 48 points in 59 games, making him attractive for a lot of contenders. However, the Red Wings are working to sign him, too.

"Lots of teams calling on (Nyquist) ... he's UFA July 1 ... he's having a fine season in Detroit," said LeBrun. "Here's what the Red Wings are doing: No. 1, he has a full no-trade clause. He has to waive to go to a contender, we believe that won't be an issue for the right fit. No. 2, they've also had contract extension discussions with the Nyquist camp, if someone doesn't meet the standard of what Detroit wants for him, they're ready to sign him."

McKenzie said teams also are interested in Red Wings defenseman Nick Jensen, who is considered a "lower hot commodity" for teams looking for blue line depth. Jensen, 28, has 15 points and a +1 rating in 59 games played with Detroit this season. He's also an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"He's played 20-plus minutes a lot of nights against some really tough competition. He's mobile. He competes very hard. He's a good penalty killer, there's lots and lots of interest

This is Jensen's second full season with the Red Wings. He was drafted in the 5th round by Detroit in 2009 and spent three seasons at St. Cloud State before playing four seasons with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings are trying to sign him, too, McKenzie said.

The 2019 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

