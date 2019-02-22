Red Wings trade D Nick Jensen to Capitals for prospect, 2nd-round pick

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 17: Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on November 17, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Red Wings defeated the Devils 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce…

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Nick Jensen to the Washington Capitals for defenseman Madison Bowey and a 2nd-round draft pick in 2020.

Washington also will acquire a 5th-found draft pick from Detroit. That fifth round pick was originally from Buffalo.

Jensen, 28, has 15 points and a +1 rating in 59 games played with Detroit this season. He's also an unrestricted free agent this summer. This was Jensen's second full season with the Red Wings.

The righthanded defenseman was drafted in the 5th round by Detroit in 2009 and spent three seasons at St. Cloud State before playing four seasons with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

Madison Bowey, 23, is a righthanded defenseman who was drafted by Washington in the 2nd round, 53rd overall in 2013. He has played 84 games in the NHL. In 33 games played this season he has 1 goal and 5 points and is a +3 rating. Bowey has size -- he is 6-foot-2, 198 pounds.

The 2019 NHL Trade Deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired D Madison Bowey and a 2nd round pick in 2020 for D Nick Jensen and a 5th round pick (BUF) in 2019. pic.twitter.com/KZccFSatLK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 22, 2019

Nyquist drawing interest

Meanwhile, Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist is considered an option by numerous NHL teams looking to add forward depth at the trade deadline, according to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun and his colleague Bob McKenzie spoke about the Detroit Red Wings forward during their "Insider Trading" show on Wednesday. Nyquist, 29, will become an unrestricted free agent this summer as his 4-year contract with the Red Wings ends. He is on pace to post career-high numbers this year with 48 points in 59 games, making him attractive for a lot of contenders. However, the Red Wings are working to sign him, too.

"Lots of teams calling on (Nyquist) ... he's UFA July 1 ... he's having a fine season in Detroit," said LeBrun. "Here's what the Red Wings are doing: No. 1, he has a full no-trade clause. He has to waive to go to a contender, we believe that won't be an issue for the right fit. No. 2, they've also had contract extension discussions with the Nyquist camp, if someone doesn't meet the standard of what Detroit wants for him, they're ready to sign him."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.