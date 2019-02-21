Report: Red Wings GM Holland waiting until final moments of trade deadline

If you're waiting to see if the Detroit Red Wings will make any moves leading up to Monday's NHL trade deadline, you may be waiting right up until the final moments.

The deadline cutoff is 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25. Detroit GM Ken Holland could be waiting to make any moves until 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to NHL insiders Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman.

Friedman said during his podcast Thursday that Holland did a good job of waiting everyone down to the deadline last year when he swung Tomas Tatar for 1st, 2,d and 3rd-round draft picks from the Vegas Golden Knights. That's the same strategy he could be using this season.

"I've been told that's what Ken Holland is going to do. He is going to keep it tight, wait it down and see who gets desperate and see if he can take advantage of anybody," said Friedman. "Holland, it serves him well to wait after what he got for Tatar."

Forwards Gustav Nyquist and Thomas Vanek, goalie Jimmy Howard and defenseman Nick Jensen have all been rumored as potential trade pieces. However, Friedman said it does not sound like Vanek, who is seemingly moved every year at the deadline, will be traded this year.

"No, I don't think so, I heard that's not going to happen," he said.

Holland might be waiting for someone desperate, but as Friedman points out he is taking the risk of "getting caught holding the bag" if no one is interested in his players.

With that said, Marek and Friedman added forwards Darren Helm and Luke Glendening to Detroit's "tradeable" list due to the fact that they are mobile centers.

"Because centers are always valuable," said Friedman.

The Red Wings fought their way back into Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring two late goals to force overtime. However, the Blackhawks ultimately prevailed, 5-4.

Detroit is way out of a playoff spot with 21 games left to play -- 14 points out, to be exact. They could be looking at a top spot in the draft lottery with veteran contracts expiring.

