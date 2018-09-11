Report: Yzerman told Lightning players he's heading back to Detroit

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 7: Executive director Steve Yzerman announces the Roster of the Canadian Men's Olympic Hockey team at the Mastercard Centre ahead of the Sochi Winter Olympics January 7, 2014 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by…

DETROIT - Steve Yzerman is leaving his position as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning and heading back to Detroit.

That's according to The Athletic's Joe Smith, who reports Yzerman told Lightning players on Tuesday he is stepping down from the position and heading back to Detroit.

But why? That's unclear at this point.

Yzerman told #TBLightning players he was heading back to Detroit but it was unclear if that meant to live (he has a family and home there) or to eventually work. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) September 11, 2018

Despite heading back to Detroit, Smith reports Yzerman will stay on with Tampa in an advisory role.

SportsNet reports Julien BriseBois, who is the general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Lightning’s assistant GM, will fill the position.

Yzerman has been Tampa's GM since 2010. The team has reached the conference final three times and the Stanley Cup final once during his tenure. Yzerman won the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award in 2015 after the team went to the Cup final and lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before his time in Tampa, Yzerman worked as the Detroit Red Wings' vice-president and alternate governor. He was named executive director for the Canadian men's hockey team for both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic games.

Of course, Yzerman is best known for his Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings. He retired in 2006 after 22 NHL seasons.

For those speculating about Detroit, here's what we know:

- Holland signed 2-year extension with the Red Wings in April

- per @JoeSmithTB, Yzerman has one year left on his deal w/TB

- There's an internal appetite to sort out future roles for current Detroit management group — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) September 11, 2018

