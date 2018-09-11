Steve Yzerman steps down as GM in Tampa Bay, won't commit to future plans

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman speaks during a ceremony to retire the number of former Tampa Bay Lightning Martin St. Louis at the Amalie Arena on January 13, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman is stepping aside as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning, but will remain with the team in a new role.

Julien BriseBois, who is the general manager of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Lightning’s assistant GM, will fill the position, the team announced Tuesday.

The team said Yzerman will remain with the Lightning in a senior advisory role. Yzerman said the role will allow him to spend more time with his family.

"Over the course of the last couple of years, there's been moments to reflect on my situation," Yzerman said. "We wanted to get it done before training camp."

Yzerman was asked how long he'd be in this new role and possible future job changes.

"We're going to play this year, and after that, I don't know," Yzerman said. "Beyond this year, I don't have an answer for you."

Yzerman has been Tampa's GM since 2010. The team has reached the conference final three times and the Stanley Cup final once during his tenure. Yzerman won the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award in 2015 after the team went to the Cup final and lost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before his time in Tampa, Yzerman worked as the Detroit Red Wings' vice-president and alternate governor. He was named executive director for the Canadian men's hockey team for both the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic games.

Of course, Yzerman is best known for his Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings. He retired in 2006 after 22 NHL seasons.

