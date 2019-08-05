Shane Greene blows first 2 games for Braves after 4 nearly perfect months with Detroit Tigers

Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers participates in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Shane Greene was nearly perfect for the Detroit Tigers the first four months of the season, but after a deadline trade sent him to the Atlanta Braves, he's blown the first two games with his new team.

Greene allowed just five earned runs in 38 innings with the Tigers this season, posting a 1.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10.2 K/9.

His 3.69 FIP suggested he was living a charmed life, though, and that came crashing down in his first two appearances with the Braves.

On Saturday, Greene got his first save opportunity in Atlanta, entering with a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning. He surrendered a leadoff single to former Tigers teammate Jose Iglesias, another single to Jesse Winker, a game-tying single to Tucker Barnhart and a walk to Derek Dietrich before getting out of the inning.

It could have been much worse if Winker wasn't thrown out at home on Barnhart's game-tying single to left field.

Luckily for Greene, the Braves won the game on a Ronald Acuna walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Former Braves closer Luke Jackson, who Greene replaced in the ninth inning, struck out the side in order in the top of the 10th.

Greene got a chance to redeem himself Sunday, but that went even worse.

He entered the game in a 3-3 tie in the top of the 10th inning and allowed a leadoff single before erasing the base runner on a double play.

The next batter singled with two outs, Iglesias followed with another single and Barnhart smashed a 415-foot home run to center field.

He got his first strikeout as a Brave to end the inning, but the damage was done. Greene was saddled with the loss as the Braves fell, 6-4.

In two innings with the Braves, Greene has allowed seven hits, one walk and four earned runs.

Meanwhile, the two players acquired in the Greene trade made their debuts in the Tigers' organization.

Travis Demeritte started in right field for the Tigers and went 1-for-9 with four walks against the Texa Rangers.

Joey Wentz made his first start for the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, allowing one run in five innings while inducing 20 swinging strikes.

