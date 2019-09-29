How to get 2020 Detroit City FC season tickets

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The season is still going, but Detroit City Football Club fans can prepare for next year by getting 2020 season tickets Monday.

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

While the 2020 schedule hasn't been announced yet, the season tickets will provide access to the men's home games, as well as to the newly announced women's team's home games.

READ: Detroit City FC announces new women's soccer team slated to begin play in 2020

Next season will be the men's team's first fully professional season after it was accepted into the National Independent Soccer Association.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.