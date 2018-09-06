Sources: Rod Allen choked Mario Impemba after disagreement over chair in Tigers broadcast booth

DETROIT - The 16-year run of Detroit Tigers television broadcasters Mario Impemba and Rod Allen is reportedly in serious jeopardy.

Sources told Local 4 that Allen attacked Impemba following Tuesday night's broadcast on Fox Sports Detroit.

On Wednesday, Matt Shepherd and Kirk Gibson called the Tigers game.

Sources told Local 4 that Impemba left the broadcast booth at some point and Allen followed, assaulting Impemba from behind and choking him.

The altercation was because of a disagreement over a chair in the booth, sources told Local 4.

Viewers might not have noticed anything unusual during the game, but listening back to the broadcast, there are several long silences later in the game, including a 43-second stretch without talking in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Allen is partially known for a bizarre fight while playing Japanese baseball. He chased a pitcher across the entire field after being hit in a game.

