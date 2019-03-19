Taro Hirose to make NHL debut with Red Wings in New York

Taro Hirose, the 22-year-old product of Michigan State who just signed with the Detroit Red Wings, is expected to make his NHL debut on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.

Hirose has spent the past three seasons with the Spartans. The forward scored 15 goals and 35 assists for 50 points in 36 games played this season.

Hirose likely went undrafted due to his size -- 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. However, this most recent breakout season for Michigan State gave him an opportunity to sign as a free agent with a pro club.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Hirose will play on a line with veterans Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen. That means he will likely slot in on the right wing.

"It will be a pretty special moment."



