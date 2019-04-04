Tigers announce starting lineup for Opening Day in Detroit

Jordy Mercer, Dustin Peterson and Josh Harrison celebrate a Detroit Tigers win over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 2, 2019, in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The surprisingly hot Detroit Tigers return home Thursday for their first game in Comerica Park.

Opening Day in Detroit has a little extra sizzle this season as the Tigers are coming off a series win against the New York Yankees and a 4-3 road trip in Toronto and New York.

The team announced the starting lineup for the home opener on Twitter. Here's how the offense will stack up:

Josh Harrison, 2B Nicholas Castellanos, RF Miguel Cabrera, 1B Niko Goodrum, CF Jeimer Candelario, 3B Christin Stewart, DH Dustin Peterson, LF Grayson Greiner, C Jordy Mercer, SS

Harrison and Mercer will make their first starts in Comerica Park as members of the Tigers team after visiting as members of the Pittsburgh Pirates for several years.

Peterson is making his first appearance in Comerica Park.

Spencer Turnbull will get the start for the Tigers. He appeared in four games last season, but only once at home. He allowed six runs to the Minnesota Twins in his first game at Comerica Park.

In his first start of 2019, Turnbull allowed four hits, two walks and three runs over five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He struck out five batters.

The Tigers begin their first home series one game behind the Twins in the AL Central. The Kansas City Royals are 2-3 heading into Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.