Tigers' Franklin Perez, centerpiece of Justin Verlander trade, suffers another injury setback

Detroit Tigers prospect Franklin Perez pitches during a minor league game at the TigerTown Facility on March 6, 2018, in Lakeland, Florida. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DETROIT - Franklin Perez, one of the top prospects in the Detroit Tigers' organization and the top player acquired in the Justin Verlander trade, has suffered another injury setback to begin the 2019 season.

The Tigers announced Friday that Perez will miss the four to six weeks with right shoulder tendinitis. The right-hander is rehabbing in Lakeland and will miss the start of the season.

Perez, 21, is the No. 3 prospect in the organization and the No. 78 prospect in baseball. He was acquired in 2017 along with outfielder Daz Cameron and catcher Jake Rogers when the Tigers sent Verlander to the Houston Astros.

Since joining the Tigers on Aug. 31, 2017, Perez has only pitched 19.1 innings. He made four appearances in Lakeland and three appearances in the Gulf Coast League last season, allowing 14 earned runs while striking out 14 batters.

When the Tigers acquired Perez, he was the No. 41 prospect in baseball, but injuries have caused his rank to drop.

Perez is still probably at least two years away from his MLB debut, but it would be a major blow if this injury turns into another lost season for the talented young pitcher.

Former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize and 2016 first-rounder Matt Manning look like the two gems in the Tigers' farm system, but the team needs more than two young arms.

Beau Burrows is no longer a top 100 prospect, and Alex Faedo has plummeted to No. 10 in the organization's rankings. Both former first-round picks are hoping to bounce back this season in the minors.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.